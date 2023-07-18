Rodrygo hopeful Kylian Mbappe will finally complete Real Madrid transfer this summer as he insists PSG superstar will 'help us a lot'

Rodrygo hopes Kylian Mbappe will finally complete his proposed Real Madrid move this summer and insists that the French forward will "help us a lot".

Mbappe's future hangs in the air

Rodrygo hopes that he joins Madrid

Insists that Mbappe would improve Real Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? The Paris Saint-Germain superstar has resumed training amid his ongoing contract stand-off with the club. PSG remain adamant that the forward must sign an extension as they do not intend to lose him for nothing next summer. However, Mbappe does not intend to sign a new contract at the club and wants to run down his current deal. As Real Madrid wait patiently in the wings, Rodrygo remains hopeful that the 2018 World Cup winner will share the dressing room with him this summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: "At Real Madrid, it's very complicated, there are always rumours and this year there were rumours about Harry Kane," he said on Sport TV. "When I arrived in Madrid there was a lot of talk about Pogba coming, so I don't have any information we have to wait and see. Of course, I hope Mbappe comes because he will help us a lot. He is a real star, but we really don't know anything."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is believed that Real Madrid are ready to offer €200 million (£171m/$225m) this summer if Mbappe is officially put up for sale by PSG. The forward is reportedly reluctant to give up on a hefty ‘loyalty bonus’ with PSG and hence wants to continue in the French capital for one more season. He will only earn 50% of his loyalty bonus, which amounts to €40m, if he continues until July 31.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid are waiting as they remain keen to find out if PSG and Mbappe find a mutual agreement over the settlement of the loyalty bonus. This protracted transfer saga will likely run deep in the summer as Mbappe's future hangs in the air.