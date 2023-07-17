WATCH: 'Back to work!' - Kylian Mbappe makes low-key return to PSG as he's reunited with Neymar amid contract stand-off

Kylian Mbappe has made a low-key return to Paris Saint-Germain training amid his ongoing contract stand-off with the club.

  • Mbappe back with PSG squad
  • Has yet to make a decision over future
  • Linked with huge Real Madrid move

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe has returned to the group for pre-season training and a video posted on PSG's Instagram has shown the striker reuniting with Neymar. Mbappe has told PSG that he does not intend to sign a new contract at the club and wants to run down his current deal, which expires next summer. However, the club have told him that he must either sign a new deal or be sold this summer, as they do not intend to lose him for nothing.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe has long been courted by Real Madrid, who have been linked with a €200 million (£171m/$225m) swoop this summer. However, La Liga's champions may well look to wait until next summer, when they could sign the superstar on a free transfer.

WHAT NEXT? PSG play the likes of Inter and Cerezo Osaka in pre-season and Mbappe is likely to be involved.

