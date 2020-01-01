Robertson delights in ‘best left-back in the world’ billing from former Chelsea star Filipe Luis

The Scotland international lined up against the ex-Atletico Madrid defender during a Club World Cup final triumph for the Reds over Flamengo

star Andy Robertson has aired his delight at seeing former defender Filipe Luis bill him as “the best left-back in the world”.

The international lined up against the experienced Brazilian in the 2019 Club World Cup final.

Jurgen Klopp’s side faced Flamengo in that showpiece event, with Roberto Firmino netting the only goal of the game to down his fellow countrymen.

Liverpool found the going tough for long periods of that encounter, with a breakthrough made in the 99th minute.

Robertson, though, was able to add another medal to his collection – which also includes and Premier League prizes – with the 26-year-old further enhancing his reputation.

Many consider him to be the finest exponent of his chosen position in world football, with a player he looked up to as an ambitious youngster among those to have put him at the top of the pile.

Robertson said of that recognition in a new book called ‘Robbo: Now You’re Gonna Believe Us’: “After the final whistle went I was determined to have a conversation with Flamengo’s full-back – but not Rafinha.

“The two of us did exchange a couple of pleasantries on the pitch but it was the other full-back, Filipe Luis, who I wanted to catch up with.

“Along with the likes of Patrice Evra, Ashley Cole and Jackie McNamara and Tom Boyd at , Luis was one of the players in my position who I had really looked up to.

“I watched him a lot when he was with and loved everything about him.

“I went over to him, commiserated about the result and was about to congratulate him for the unbelievable career he has had when he interrupted. ‘You’re the best left-back in the world,’ he said. Wow.

“That meant everything and I spoke to Ali [Alisson] about Filipe afterwards as he’s one of his best friends in . He told me what a great guy he is.

“It meant a lot to get that respect from someone who has done it at the highest level for so many years.

“What he said surprised me – which might say something about me. You never let yourself believe anything like that, never, but coming from someone like him it was massive.

“Filipe has no reason to say it, other than he means it.”

Robertson has proved to be a remarkable addition for Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp having snapped him up from Hull City for just £8 million ($10m) in the summer of 2017.