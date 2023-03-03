Roberto Firmino to leave Liverpool as a free agent after eight years & seven trophies at Anfield

Roberto Firmino is set to leave Liverpool as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, according to a report.

Forward joined Reds in 2015

Champions League & Premier League winner

Record goalscorer as a Brazilian in England

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international moved to Anfield from Hoffenheim for £29 million ($35m) in the summer of 2015. He has taken in 353 appearances for the Reds, scoring 107 goals and providing 78 assists. No Brazilian has ever scored more goals (78) in the Premier League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Firmino has scored nine goals for Liverpool this season, but he is no longer a guaranteed starter. Jurgen Klopp has expressed a desire to keep the hard-working 31-year-old at Anfield, but Sky Germany reports that he has opted to move on and has informed the club of his decision.

AND WHAT'S MORE: After forming a devastating partnership with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Firmino has won seven trophies during his time with Liverpool. He will depart for a new adventure with Champions League, Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield winners’ medals to his name.

WHAT NEXT? Having decided not to agree a contract extension at Liverpool, Firmino will now open himself up to offers from interested parties – with clubs from outside of England having been in a position to speak with him since January.