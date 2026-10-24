Robert Lewandowski backs Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal for Ballon d'Or but reveals awe at Bayern Munich star Michael Olise

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Robert Lewandowski has identified the two young talents currently captivating his attention, tipping Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal for future individual honours. However, the legendary striker admitted he is equally mesmerised by the rapid rise of Bayern Munich’s star, Michael Olise.

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Lewandowski tips Yamal for future glory

Former Barcelona striker Lewandowski has little doubt about the ceiling of Yamal. The 19-year-old has taken the football world by storm since his breakthrough, becoming a pivotal figure for both club and country. The Polish forward believes the winger has everything required to eventually be crowned the best player on the planet.

Speaking about the youngster's potential, Lewandowski expressed his belief that the La Masia graduate is destined for the highest individual accolade in the game. "Of course, I push my finger for Lamine to win the Ballon d’Or, because he’s amazing, especially for his age, but still, if you compare now to the previous time, it’s a little bit different," said Lewandowski in his interview with The Athletic.

Ballon d'Or race blown wide open

Setting aside any lingering focus on his own past Ballon d’Or history, Lewandowski candidly reflected on how the landscape for football’s most prestigious individual prize has shifted. He admitted to missing the defining era marked by the fierce back-and-forth between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, when the race was virtually guaranteed to come down to just two or three overwhelming favorites battling at the pinnacle of the sport.

By contrast, Lewandowski noted that the competition has become significantly more open and unpredictable. Rather than being dominated by an exclusive duopoly, today's field presents a wide array of legitimate contenders. "Now, what I see is that it is a little bit more open. Now maybe you can find even 10 players, and you can find arguments why this kind of player is gonna win this Ballon d’Or," he said.

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Stunned by Michael Olise's impact

However, while the hype surrounding Yamal is substantial, Lewandowski is also keeping a keen eye on the Bundesliga. The veteran striker admitted he has been blown away by the performances of Olise at the Allianz Arena. Lewandowski, who is currently playing in Major League Soccer, did not hide his admiration for the former Crystal Palace man. "Olise for me is like: ‘Wow.’ He’s the game-changer player. And I think this work and cooperation between [Harry] Kane, Olise and [Luis] Díaz is like a perfect match," the Pole explained.

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"But I am impressed that Olise is this kind of player. He has a huge future. I know that everyone is talking about Lamine, but I try to find sometimes the different players and see something, sometimes that not everyone sees yet. For me also, probably if (Olise) scored one or two goals in the World Cup, he would be the favorite also to win the Ballon d’Or, with Lamine or with Harry Kane, also."

Precision and decision-making at Bayern

For a clinical finisher like Lewandowski, it is Olise’s intelligence on the ball that stands out the most. The winger has already recorded 9 goals and 4 assists across his ten appearances in all competitions for the German club this season. This efficiency has helped Bayern maintain their position at the summit of the Bundesliga table during the early stages of the campaign.

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Lewandowski pointed to the Frenchman's maturity as his defining trait. "His decisions are perfect. He masters the timing, he knows when to shoot to score, when to make the pass and what type of pass to perform. I love watching Lamine, but also Olise," he added.