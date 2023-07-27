Revealed: Why USMNT star Folarin Balogun didn’t play for Arsenal against Barcelona as transfer talk rumbles on

Mikel Arteta has explained why United States international striker Folarin Balogun did not figure for Arsenal in their friendly date with Barcelona.

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated 22-year-old has formed part of the Gunners’ pre-season plans after returning to his parent club from a productive loan spell at Reims in 2022-23. He netted 21 goals during his time in France and is now generating plenty of transfer talk in the summer window. Arsenal are fully aware of the speculation, as they mull over what to do with the USMNT star, but that was not the reason why he played no part in a glamour tie with Barca at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arteta told reporters when asked to explain Balogun’s absence: “He wasn’t available – he had a little foot injury, and he hasn’t been training with us, and he wasn’t available to us, that was the reason.”

Pressed further on whether Balogun still has a role to play in his plans, the Gunners boss said: “Yes, we will have to see. First of all, he has to be fit and available to play minutes.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun has been heavily linked with the likes of Inter, Juventus, RB Leipzig and Marseille after making it clear that he does not want to play a bit-part role for Arsenal in 2023-24, with the Gunners said to be demanding around £50 million ($65m) from any transfer.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal, who enjoyed an impressive 5-3 victory over Barca in California, will be back in action on August 2 when playing host to Monaco in the Emirates Cup.