Reece James injury: Chelsea full-back to see specialist amid reports he'll miss World Cup due to knee problem

Chelsea boss Graham Potter admits that Reece James still faces an anxious wait as he sweats on an untimely injury that could dash his World Cup hopes.

Defender laid low against AC Milan

Facing further medical tests

Could miss out on England call-up

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues full-back picked up an unfortunate knock during the Champions League outing against AC Milan at San Siro, with a knee problem forcing him from the field. James is destined to take in a spell on the sidelines but, with England starting to piece together their plans for a global gathering in Qatar, it remains to be seen how long the 22-year-old will be ruled out for.

WHAT THEY SAID: Delivering an update on James’ fitness, Blues manager Potter has said: “He's due to see a specialist over the weekend. Until we get that, there's not too much I can add. It would be speculation on my perspective. Let's wait and see. He felt not too bad yesterday but until you get these things checked, you never know.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England are due to open their World Cup campaign against Iran on November 21, but Gareth Southgate will be naming his 26-man squad long before that contest takes place – meaning that the clock is ticking on James to put himself in contention for a call-up.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues, without home-grown defender James at their disposal, will be back in Premier League action on Sunday when taking in a trip to Aston Villa.