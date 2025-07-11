Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso to hold showdown talks with Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe over poor work rates after humiliating Club World Cup loss to PSG

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso is reportedly set for “showdown” talks with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior regarding their supposed lack of work rate.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Former Blancos midfielder Alonso only took the reins at Santiago Bernabeu ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, as he left Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen to become Carlo Ancelotti’s successor in the Spanish capital.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

He guided Real to the semi-finals of a global gathering in the United States, but saw Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain inflict a humbling 4-0 defeat on the Liga giants.

DID YOU KNOW?

Alonso is now eager to address apparent issues in his ranks. According to Marca, one of those is how much effort superstar forwards Mbappe and Vini Jr are putting in. They are considered to not be working hard enough off the ball.

TELL ME MORE

It is claimed that “Real Madrid's leadership have grown concerned over the lack of teamwork in the squad and are determined to end negative gestures towards team-mates, which have become a theme over the past season”.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE?

Vinicius’ performance levels are considered to have dropped off since he was a contender for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, while Mbappe - who netted 44 goals during his debut season as a ‘Galactico’ - is being told that he can do more for the collective cause.