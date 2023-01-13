Real Madrid star Rodrygo beams after meeting 'biggest idol' Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

Rodrygo was over the moon to meet his 'biggest idol' Cristiano Ronaldo during Real Madrid training in Saudi Arabia when the attacker paid a visit.

Ronaldo dropped into Real Madrid training

Rodrygo posted photo with his 'biggest idol'

Portuguese attacker potentially Madrid best ever player

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid are currently in Saudi Arabia participating in the Spanish Super Cup, which meant their legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo could pay them a visit. Brazilian attacker Rodrygo was particularly happy to meet the Portuguese icon, calling him his 'icon.' He also made the most of the opportunity, taking lots of snaps to remember the moment.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo spent nine years, winning four Champions League titles with the club as well as two La Liga titles and two Copas del Rey. During his brief visit to training, he also took photos with manager Carlo Ancelotti and several first-team players.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID AND RONALDO? Ronaldo is yet to make his debut for new club Al-Nassr, but could play his first game in Saudi Arabia for an all-star team against PSG on January 19. Real Madrid will play Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on January 15.