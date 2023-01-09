Cristiano Ronaldo will make his bow in Saudi Arabian football against Paris Saint-Germain, says Rudi Garcia, with a Lionel Messi reunion on the cards.

Portuguese icon released by Man Utd

Signed lucrative deal in the Middle East

Expected to figure in exhibition match

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese superstar has linked up with Al-Nassr on the back of seeing his contract terminated at Manchester United. A two-match suspension handed out to him during a testing spell in England has prevented the five-time Ballon d’Or winner from figuring for his new club, but a debut of sorts will be made when PSG – potentially with Messi and Kylian Mbappe in their travelling party – are faced in an exhibition match on January 19.

WHAT THEY SAID: Al-Nassr boss Garcia told reporters when quizzed on Ronaldo’s first appearance in the Middle East: “It (his debut) won’t be with the Al-Nassr jersey. It will be a mix between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. As the coach of Al-Nassr, I cannot be happy with this match. For development, to see PSG, to see the great Parisian players, indeed it is a good thing. But we have a championship game three days later. In terms of scheduling, it could have been better thought out. But it’s not a big deal. We are in the lead, we are happy. It is a difficult championship to win, but we intend to do it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo was forced to watch on from afar when Al-Nassr secured a 2-0 victory over Al-Ta’ee last week and he will also sit out a meeting with Al-Shabab on Saturday as he completes a ban handed out to him for knocking a phone out of the hands of a young Everton supporter at Goodison Park.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo’s official debut for Al-Nassr should come against Ettifaq on January 22, with his new fan base eager to get a first glimpse of the 37-year-old following a glitzy unveiling and plenty of discussion regarding his £173 million-per-year ($210m) contract.