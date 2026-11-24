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Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has dismissed the idea of any of his current players stepping into coaching anytime soon, naming one notable exception for the boardroom. Speaking ahead of their Champions League clash with PSV, the Portuguese tactician boldly tipped Bernardo Silva to eventually become president of Benfica.

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Mourinho makes bold claim over Silva future

Mourinho has sparked intrigue over the post-playing career of Silva, backing the midfielder to eventually become president of Benfica. The Portuguese manager shared his prediction during Monday's pre-match press conference ahead of their Champions League clash with PSV at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Asked whether anyone in his current squad possesses the makings of a future manager, Mourinho struggled to identify a single candidate. Instead, he singled out Silva for an executive path away from the touchline, insisting the Portugal international is destined to run his former club rather than coach.

Portuguese boss doubts current squad includes future managers

Mourinho explained that the youthful profile of his dressing room makes it far too soon to spot budding tacticians among the group. While he regularly discusses tactical details with his players to build confidence, he cannot see anyone transitioning into the dugout anytime soon.

"It’s still too early to think about which players might one day become managers in general terms, because we’ve got a lot of young players and very few who are nearing the end of their careers," Mourinho said on the club's official website. "Bernardo Silva will be president of Benfica, but as for a manager, I find it hard to think of who that might be."

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Open dialogue underpins Mourinho approach in Madrid

Although Mourinho ruled out immediate coaching successors in his ranks, his comments underlined the open communication he fosters at the Santiago Bernabeu. By encouraging constant dialogue around Madrid's own game, the veteran coach aims to ensure his players feel secure and understand their tactical responsibilities.

"We’re always having conversations about football, mainly about our own game and our own affairs," Mourinho added. "I like the players to feel comfortable and to trust what we ask of them, and we’re always talking."

Madrid turn focus to PSV showdown

With boardroom predictions set aside, Mourinho and Silva must now turn their full attention to immediate matters on the pitch. Real Madrid welcome PSV to the Santiago Bernabeu for Matchday 5 of the Champions League, looking to maintain momentum in Europe's premier club competition.