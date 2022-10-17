Real Madrid star Courtois claims the Yachine Trophy as the world’s best goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois has won the Yachine Trophy for 2022, with the Real Madrid star being recognised as the best goalkeeper on the planet.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgium international was in imperious form for Los Blancos throughout the 2021-22 campaign, keeping 22 clean sheets in all competitions and conceding just 46 goals. Those efforts helped Carlo Ancelotti’s side to a La Liga and Champions League double.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Courtois moved to Madrid from Chelsea in 2018, having established a reputation as one of the best in the world during his time at Stamford Bridge, and continues to take his game to new heights at 30 years of age. He has claimed the Yachine Trophy after seeing off competition from Alisson, Ederson, Edouard Mendy, Manuel Neuer, Jan Oblak, Kevin Trapp, Hugo Lloris, Mike Maignan and Yassine Bounou.

PREVIOUS WINNERS: The Yachine Trophy was first awarded in 2019, in an effort to acknowledge the efforts of those between the sticks, with Liverpool No.1 Alisson being the first recipient. In 2021, on the back of helping Italy to Euro 2020 glory, Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain topped the charts – with no prize being handed out in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

WHAT NEXT FOR COURTOIS? Real are looking to defend their domestic and continental titles in 2022-23, while Courtois will also form part of Belgium’s squad at the World Cup finals in Qatar as their so-called ‘Golden Generation’ seeks to deliver on lofty expectations.