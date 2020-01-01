Real Madrid agree €35m fee for Flamengo wonderkid Reinier

Los Blancos beat out several rivals in La Liga for the signature of the highly-rated teenager, who follows in the footsteps of Vinicius Junior

Flamengo attacker Reinier will officially join later this month for a sum worth around €35 million (£29m/$39m), sources close to the situation can confirm.

Los Blancos beat off competition from rivals and to land the signature of the highly-rated teenager, who turns 18 later this month on January 19.

Both Madrid and Flamengo will wait until that date in order to announce the deal, which will take the under-23 star to on an unspecified, though likely lengthy contract.

Zinedine Zidane's side will likely feel proud with themselves after being able to bring Reinier to Santiago Bernabeu for half of his club's asking price of €70m (£59.7m/$78.1m).

It has also been reporteded that Flamengo will recieve 80 per cent of the fee, while the rest will go to the player and his agent.

Born in Brazil in 2002, the 17-year-old made his senior debut last July for the club in their Copa Libertadores clash with Emelec, before going on to net six goals in just over a dozen appearances in the Campeonato Brasileiro , helping them to their title.

He only signed a new contract with the club in November, a long-term deal that took him through until 2024.

However, the lure of European football has ultimately won out and he follows in the footsteps of fellow Flamengo product Vinicius Junior in making the move to the Spanish capital.

The latter has earned full international honours since his arrival despite still being a teenager, arguably justifying his decision to head for the bright lights of La Liga.

Discussions remain underway about whether Reinier will remain in his home country until June before making the move, or if he will spend the rest of the current campaign with Madrid's Castilla reserve squad.

He is expected to be in action later this month with Brazil's U23 side as they look to seal one of two berths for the Men's tournament at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo in July.

They will face , , and in the opening round, held in .

For more on Reinier, check out our in-depth NXGN profile on a player who wants to emulate Kaka.