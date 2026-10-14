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Real Madrid FARM Rio collection 1 adidas
Shop at adidasShop at Real Madrid store
Renuka Odedra

Real Madrid and adidas collab with FARM Rio for vibrant samba collection

Originals
Lifestyle FC
Real Madrid
Real Madrid Femenino

Samba style meets greatness.

Real Madrid, adidas, and iconic Rio de Janeiro fashion label FARM Rio have joined forces to launch a striking new apparel and accessories range celebrating the deep, historic bond between Brazilian football and the Spanish giants. 

adidas x Real Madrid x FARM Rio collection Shop now

For decades, Os Blancos have been defined in part by the flair and joy of Brazilian talent. From iconic figures like Kaká and Marcelo to current global superstars Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo, Brazil’s footballing DNA has become synonymous with Real Madrid's standard of grandeza.

This new collaboration bridges the distance between Rio de Janeiro and Madrid, marrying elite football heritage with South America's vibrant lifestyle aesthetics.

Real Madrid FARM Rio collection 2adidas

At the heart of the capsule collection is a reimagining of classic club training and lifestyle gear through FARM Rio’s signature botanical graphics, rich colour palettes, and bold tropical prints. 

The versatile line spans matchday warm-up kit and everyday streetwear, featuring pre-match jerseys in both light and dark colourways alongside track tops, track pants, hoodies, skirts, scarves, caps, tote bags, and socks.

Real Madrid FARM Rio collection 3adidas

Throughout the range, organic patterns are seamlessly woven into Real Madrid's visual identity, creating a distinctive expression of football culture designed to be worn on matchday and beyond.

Rather than focusing purely on competitive drive, the theme of the campaign draws inspiration from altinha, the famous Brazilian beach pastime played in circles along the coastline. 

Real Madrid FARM Rio collection 4adidas

Because altinha has no scorekeepers or winners, only players keeping the ball airborne in a shared rhythm, it serves as a metaphor for community, creativity, and the unifying power of the beautiful game. 

Combining FARM Rio’s core ethos of "Dress in Happiness" with Real Madrid's winning mindset, the drop offers supporters a fresh way to celebrate football culture both inside the Santiago Bernabéu and on the streets.

Real Madrid FARM Rio collection 5adidas

Shop: adidas x Real Madrid x FARM Rio collection 

The adidas x Real Madrid x FARM Rio collection is available now directly through selected adidas retail stores, the official adidas site, official Real Madrid retail stores, and online at the Real Madrid club store.

adidas x Real Madrid x FARM Rio collection Shop now
adidas x Real Madrid x FARM Rio collection Shop now


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