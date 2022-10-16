‘Rashford had to score’ – Man Utd fluff their lines as Ten Hag reflects on one point instead of three against Newcastle

Erik ten Hag feels Manchester United allowed two points slip against Newcastle, with the Dutch coach admitting “Rashford had to score” at one stage.

Red Devils drew a blank vs Magpies

Big chances missed at Old Trafford

Boss believes they should have won

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils drew a blank against the Magpies, with defences on top in a 0-0 draw, but the hosts created enough chances to snatch the spoils and lift collective spirits. Marcus Rashford spurned the most gilt-edged of those, but he was not the only one to fluff his lines and Ten Hag believes that United would have been good value for a win had they been able to force a breakthrough.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag told BBC Sport: "The performance was good, a clean sheet, we pressed well, we controlled the game and in stages we were good on the ball - especially in the second half. Then, we dictated the game and in the end we could - we should - have score the winning goal. One from Fred, and then Rashford had to score.

"In the end we could have got the win, we deserved the win, and it is a big compliment to the team that we deserved this with a physical performance against one of the most physical teams in the league. They [Newcastle players] all had cramp and we kept going. The team understands from front to back we cooperate together. We are hard to beat and we must keep that going."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The stalemate at home to Newcastle leaves Manchester United sitting fifth in the Premier League table, three points adrift of Chelsea and the Champions League places.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? This was Manchester United’s 76th Premier League goalless draw, 31 of which have come since Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013 (41%) – the most of any side in the competition since the start of 2013-14.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils have a big week of top-flight action approaching, with Ten Hag’s side set to play host to Tottenham on Wednesday before then travelling to Chelsea on Saturday.