Raphael Varane is back for Man Utd! Erik ten Hag confirms return of defender but labels Marcus Rashford a ‘big question mark’ for Wolves clash

Raphael Varane has made a timely recovery from injury for Manchester United, but Marcus Rashford is a “big question mark” to face Wolves.

French centre-half ready to return

Top scorer nursing a knock

Decisions for Red Devils boss

WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag has revealed that World Cup-winning centre-half Varane has shaken off the knock that has kept him sidelined for the last month – dating back to a Europa League clash with Sevilla on April 13. The Frenchman has returned to training and is ready to rejoin the fold, but 29-goal top scorer Rashford has picked up a leg complaint that is making him doubtful for a home date with Wolves on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag has told reporters: “He [Rashford] has a problem, an injury on his leg, so he is a big question mark for tomorrow. But we are happy Rapha Varane is back.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As Varane prepares to step back in, Alejandro Garnacho is also knocking on the door for competitive minutes once more. The 18-year-old winger, who has been prevented from forming part of Argentina’s squad at the U20 World Cup, has not figured for United since March 12. Ten Hag said of the talented teenager: “He has had one more week worth of training, so he is available. We have seen he can bring something extra in the team.”

WHAT NEXT? United will face Wolves at Old Trafford sat fourth in the Premier League table and boasting a game in hand on fifth-placed Liverpool, but will be all too aware that their arch-rivals from Merseyside are now just one point behind them.