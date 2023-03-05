Pumas UNAM vs Puebla: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

Pablo Monroy Pumas Clausura 2023Crédito: Getty
Liga MXPumas UNAMPuebla

Here's where you can watch Pumas UNAM vs Puebla live on TV or stream in the US, UK or globally

One of the most intriguing games of the Liga MX Clausura will take place between Pumas UNAM and Puebla this weekend.

Rafael Puente's Pumas defeated Mazatlan in their most recent outing, while Eduardo Arce's Puebla were defeated 3-2 by Santos Laguna.

Here's where you can watch the Round 10 clash of Liga MX Clausura in Mexico, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Pumas UNAM vs Puebla date & kick-off time

Game Pumas UNAM vs Puebla
DateSaturday, 5th March
Time1pm ET / 6pm GMT

Where to watch Pumas UNAM vs Puebla on TV & live stream online

CountryTV channelLive stream
USN/AN/A
UKN/A

N/A

MexicoTV AztecaTUDN+

Pumas UNAM team news and squad

Carlos Gutierrez is the only injury doubt for Pumas and won't be available for the clash.

PositionPumas UNAM players
Goalkeepers Sosa, Gonzalez
Defenders Freire, Ortiz, Aldrete, Bennevendo, Galindo, Sanchez
Midfielders Ramirez, Salvio, Heurta, Higor, Carreon, Rivas, Figueroa, Molina
Forwards Dinenno, del Prete, Diogo

Possible Pumas UNAM starting XI: Sosa; Ramirez, Freire, Ortiz, Monroy; Huerta, Higor, Molina; Salvio, Dinenno, Del Prete

Puebla team news and squad

Fernando Arce Jr., Pablo Gonzalez and Daniel Alvarez are the only doubts for Pachuca and won't be available for the match.

PositionPuebla players
Goalkeepers A. Silva, Rodriguez
Defenders G. Silva, Gularte, de Buen, Vavquez, Maia
Midfielders Mancuello, Parra, Waller, Fernandez, Ferrareis, Ramirez, Corral, Aguilar, Castillo, L. Garcia
Forwards Arango, Ovelar, De La Rosa, Flores, Calzadilla

Possible Puebla starting XI: A. Silva; Jaques, G. Silva, Gularte, Ferrareis; De Buen, Garcia; Macuello, Fernandez, Robles; Barragan

