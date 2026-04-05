PSV has shared worrying news about Jerdy Schouten, who will miss the World Cup

PSV will provide an update on Jerdy Schouten’s injury on Sunday. The defender-cum-midfielder twisted his knee on Saturday against FC Utrecht (4-3) and left the pitch at the Philips Stadion visibly distressed and on a stretcher. Surgery is required, meaning Schouten will definitely miss the World Cup.

“Jerdy Schouten sustained a cruciate ligament injury during the match against FC Utrecht, which requires surgery. This was confirmed by further medical examinations on Sunday. A specific treatment plan will be drawn up in consultation next week,” reads the statement from PSV.

Schouten himself has also issued an initial reaction to the injury: “When it happened, I actually felt straight away that something was wrong. You still have a glimmer of hope that it might not be too bad, but unfortunately that turned out not to be the case. It’s a big blow right now, but I’ll soon get my head around it. There are great things ahead for PSV and I’ll do everything I can to be part of it all.”

PSV wishes Schouten all the best during his recovery and will support the midfielder in every way possible. It is expected that the PSV player will be sidelined for months following the operation.

It is almost certain that Schouten will miss the World Cup with the Dutch national team this summer in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The 17-time international is a certainty in manager Ronald Koeman’s squad.

Schouten started against Ecuador on Tuesday, a match in which the Oranje were held to a 1-1 draw. A few days earlier, the PSV player was in the starting line-up for the friendly against Norway.