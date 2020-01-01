‘PSG are very lucky to have Neymar’ – Lucas Moura backs Brazilian to lead another Champions League charge

The Brazil international winger, who is now on the books at Tottenham, considers his fellow countryman to be a “top player”

are “very lucky to have Neymar”, claims Lucas Moura, with a “top player” expected to lead another charge from the title holders this season.

The international came agonisingly close to delivering European glory for the French giants in 2020.

They fell at the final hurdle against treble-winning , but will be back for more in the current campaign and are due to open their quest for glory in a home date with Manchester United on Tuesday.

Neymar will be called upon to provide attacking inspiration once again in that contest, with fellow countryman Lucas backing a man he has played alongside at club and international level to push PSG into contention for more major honours.

A man who spent five years at Parc des Princes before linking up with in January 2018 told Le Parisien of Neymar’s talent: “He's progressing every season. He's an impressive player. He started his career almost at the top but he continues to achieve great things. He's a top player.

“Paris is very lucky to have Neymar. Of course, he will help them again this season, he wants to win the Champions League with PSG. There is nothing more to say.”

While Neymar remains on the books at PSG, the French giants have parted company with two other experienced South Americans.

Thiago Silva and Edinson Cavani left the club as free agents over the summer, with both now in English football at and respectively.

Lucas is pleased to have another compatriot in London with him and believes a prolific Uruguayan frontman will deliver at Old Trafford once he is up to speed in the Premier League.

The Spurs forward added: “I'm happy for Thiago. He's closer to me here in London. I'm happy for him, he's one of the best defenders in the world, I've always said that. He plays for a great team.

“I’m happy for him and for Cavani too. It will undoubtedly be more difficult for him to play in the Premier League. There are a lot of great players.”

As PSG prepare to begin their latest continental campaign against United, Lucas and Spurs have progressed through the qualifiers to reach the group stage, where they will face LASK on Thursday.