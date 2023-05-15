PSG want Bernardo Silva to replace Lionel Messi with the attacker pushing to leave Man City yet again

Paris Saint-Germain are targeting Manchester City's Bernardo Silva to rebuild their attack this summer, with Lionel Messi set to depart.

  • Silva identified as major target this summer
  • Messi expected to leave
  • Silva, Kylian Mbappe are former team-mates

WHAT HAPPENED? With Messi reportedly on his way out of the Parc des Princes, PSG are expected to dip into the transfer market in search of a new right-sided attacker. And Silva is their top target, GOAL can confirm. The Man City star has long been open about his desire to leave the club for a new experience, although a move is yet to come to fruition.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This isn't the first time Silva has been linked with the French club. The attacking midfielder had an agreement with PSG last summer, and has also spoken glowingly about Ligue 1 following his time with Monaco. However, a move never materialised due to financial complications for the Parisian club. Silva has made 33 Premier League appearances for a Man City side that is a handful of wins away from a treble.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG are reportedly in the running for a host of names this summer. The Ligue 1 leaders are expected to be in the mix for France stars Randal Kolo Muani and Marcus Thuram in what could be a busy window. Football advisor Luis Campos is also reportedly after a left-footed centre-back and centre-midfielder.

WHAT NEXT? Silva is likely to feature for City in some capacity as they take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday. PSG, meanwhile, are on the brink of winning an 11th Ligue 1 title.

