Premier League holds no fear for Duran as Colombian wonderkid prepares to trade MLS for Aston Villa

Jhon Duran is confident that he can adapt to life in the Premier League as the 19-year-old striker prepares to leave MLS for Aston Villa.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Colombian forward has seen a deal agreed during the winter window that will see him leave the Chicago Fire for England in a £15 million ($18m) transfer. Duran is considered to be a hot prospect for Villa and, with a medical being taken in as personal terms are thrashed out, the youngster believes he has what it takes to make a positive impact in the most demanding of divisions.

WHAT THEY SAID: Duran has said of taking on a Premier League challenge after hitting eight goals for Chicago in the 2022 campaign: “I am very happy with the step I’ve taken, very happy to get to the best league in the world. For me it’s the most competitive, so it’s no secret to everyone. Villa is a very important club, I’ve heard it many times, and there are players with very good name and very talented. I’m happy to join this team. Nowhere is easy (to adapt) but with a bit of focus work and discipline I believe things will come.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Duran is also preparing to become a domestic team-mate of World Cup winner Emi Martinez at Villa, with the Colombian starlet excited to be linking up with a fellow South American. He added on joining forces with colourful Argentine goalkeeper Martinez: “Everyone has something to teach, and I have to learn from everyone. Being a world champion is very important but he is just one more team-mate.”

WHAT NEXT? With Villa bolstering their attacking ranks with the arrival of Duran, England international Danny Ings is preparing to leave the West Midlands as he lines up his own £15m move to West Ham.