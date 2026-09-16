How to get Portugal vs Norway tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Portugal host Norway in a thrilling UEFA Nations League fixture at the iconic Estádio do Dragão in Porto on October 4, 2026. This high-octane encounter brings together two of Europe’s most dynamic international squads battling for vital points in the tournament standings.

GOAL has all the essential information you need to secure your seat at Estádio do Dragão. Discover official ticket details, secondary market pricing, and how to get your tickets today.

When is Portugal vs Norway UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Portugal vs Norway takes place at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, with kick-off time to be confirmed via your regional broadcaster.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 4 4 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Estadio do Dragao

Where to buy Portugal vs Norway tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) ticketing portal, which handles primary distribution for home games. The official FPF site is your first stop to secure tickets at face value during pre-sale and general public sale phases.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms like StubHub are your way to go.

How much are Portugal vs Norway tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official FPF ticketing portal typically start at €35 for general category seating behind the goals, with costs increasing based on seat tier and proximity to the pitch.

On secondary marketplaces such as StubHub, ticket prices currently start at €105 per seat, fluctuating depending on seating section, location, and real-time market demand.

Portugal vs Norway UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Portugal vs Norway Form

Portugal have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding two. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 loss to Spain in the World Cup quarter-finals. Prior to that defeat, they beat Croatia 2-1 in the round of 16 and drew 0-0 with Colombia in the group stage. Portugal also thrashed Uzbekistan 5-0 and drew 1-1 with DR Congo across that five-match run.

Norway's last five matches produced three wins and two defeats, with eight goals scored and nine conceded. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss to England in the World Cup quarter-finals. Before that, they had won back-to-back knockout games, beating Brazil 2-1 and Ivory Coast 2-1, after suffering a 4-1 defeat to France. Norway opened that five-match run with a 3-2 win over Senegal.

Portugal vs Norway: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in a friendly on May 29, 2016, when Portugal won 3-0 at home. Across the last four recorded fixtures, Portugal have won three times and Norway once, with no draws. Portugal have scored five goals across those matches, while Norway have scored one.



