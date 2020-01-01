'Pogba must be more consistent to earn Real Madrid move' - Man Utd talisman yet to fulfil potential, says Herrera

A man who witnessed the Frenchman's talents up close at Old Trafford says he must prove he can deliver the goods week in, week out

Paul Pogba must be more "consistent" to earn a move to , according to Ander Herrera, who does not think the midfielder has reached his full potential.

Pogba has flattered to deceive at Old Trafford since making his way back to Manchester for a second spell at the club in 2016. United forked out £89 million ($113m) to bring the 27-year-old back from , but he has only shown flashes of the brilliance which saw him emerge as one of the top players in Europe at the Allianz Stadium.

Critics have often singled Pogba out as a scapegoat for United's mediocre performances in recent years, leading to plenty of speculation over his future.

The World Cup winner was reportedly courted by Real Madrid last summer after admitting that he was ready to undertake a new challenge away from United.

Real have been tipped to revive their interest in Pogba when the transfer window reopens, despite the fact he has sat out the majority of the 2019-20 campaign through injury.

However, Herrera is not so sure that Madrid will pursue his old team-mate, with it his belief that the mercurial playmaker has yet to prove that he can maintain his best form over an extended period.

The ex-United midfielder - who now plies his trade in with - told AS: "As a footballer, Paul has everything: he cuts through the opposition, he wins the ball back, he’s good in the air, he’s aggressive, he defends, he attacks, he scores goals, but he’s had his ups and downs in Manchester.

"He’s played games where he completely made the difference and others where he just didn’t, and for a player at that price, you have to always be awesome.

"If he’s able to be consistent then, of course, Madrid or any big European club would want him. However, it’s the same as with [Kylian] Mbappe and Neymar, he’s at one of the biggest clubs in the world and for him to leave it’s difficult."

Pogba has worked his way back to full fitness in recent weeks, and is currently preparing with the rest of the United squad for the return of the Premier League, which has been on hiatus since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will officially resume their season on June 19, with a trip to north London to face on the cards.