Pogba's back! Juventus midfielder returns to partial training following knee injury

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has returned to partial training after recovering from a knee injury.

Pogba injured knee in pre-season

Had surgery in September

Is now back in training

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Pogba was back in training with Juventus on Tuesday after a lengthy lay-off due to a knee injury. The midfielder returned to the club from Manchester United in July but then suffered the problem in pre-season and was forced to undergo surgery.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder has yet to feature competitively for Juve since signing in the summer but is now closing in on a return to action. Pogba was initially slated to come back at the end of October and it is thought he could be available for Juventus' Champions League group match against Benfica in a week's time.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The player's agent Rafaela Pimenta has offered some insight into Pogba's mindset during his recovery. "He is enthusiastic. Paul's superpower is to overcome difficulties with incredible strength and great positivity," she told Tuttosport. "There was a moment, a few weeks ago, when he said to me, 'Rafaela, that's enough. I don't want to think about anything anymore, I focus on my knee and recovery because I want to play again.' And so he did."

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Since re-joining Manchester United in August 2016, Pogba created more chances (231) and provided more assists (38) in the Premier League than any other Red Devil in this period.

WHAT NEXT FOR POGBA? Juventus will train again on Wednesday to prepare for Friday's Serie A clash against Empoli. Pogba will be hoping he can return from injury in time to claim a spot in the France squad for the 2022 World Cup.