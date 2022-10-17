Pogba agent reveals Juventus midfielder will return 'soon' with World Cup on horizon

- Pogba's return on the cards
- Has not featured this season
- May be considered for World Cup squad
WHAT HAPPENED? Pogba suffered a knee injury only two weeks after returning to Juventus in the summer. He has since been recovering from the problem and his agent has now provided a positive update on his return.
WHAT THEY SAID: Pimenta told Tuttosport, "Luckily now it's over, he will soon be back on the pitch for his Juve."
She added: "He is enthusiastic. Paul's superpower is to overcome difficulties with incredible strength and great positivity. There was a moment, a few weeks ago, when he said to me, 'Rafaela, that's enough. I don't want to think about anything anymore, I focus on my knee and recovery because I want to play again.' And so he did."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: There were serious doubts about whether Pogba would be able to take part in France's title-defending campaign at the World Cup. However, if he can hit the ground running upon his return to club action, he may still make Didier Deschamps' squad.
WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? Juventus will next be seen in action in Serie A against Empoli on October 21.