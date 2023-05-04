‘People forget’ – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang responds to sympathetic Arsenal fan after a tough 18 months for Chelsea striker

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has responded to a sympathetic Arsenal fan that highlighted how much he has been through in the last 18 months.

Forward ushered out of the Emirates

Returned to England from Barcelona

Endured issues on and off the field

WHAT HAPPENED? The experienced Gabonse frontman has been enduring a tough time of late, with regular game time proving hard to come by at Chelsea. He was previously ushered through the exits at Emirates Stadium during the winter transfer window of 2022, with a breach of club discipline seeing him unceremoniously dumped by the Gunners. A short stint at Barcelona briefly put a smile on his face, but the 33-year-old has faced plenty of challenges on and off the field.

A Gunners supporter has conceded as much after seeing Aubameyang struggle on his return to north London with Chelsea, with a social media post reading: “Honestly feel so bad for him. Always positive, almost lost his mother, caught malaria, toxic end at Arsenal, went to Barca and got his house robbed, now gone to Chelsea and not playing at all. Was made fun of at Stamford Bridge by our players and now booed by fans that he loved.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubameyang replied to that message, having been hauled off at half-time during Chelsea’s 3-1 defeat at Arsenal, by saying: “You know sometimes people forget what’s the real life and forget about how you can’t control what’s happened.”

WHAT NEXT? Aubameyang hit 92 goals for Arsenal through 163 appearances, and was club captain prior to his departure, but he has managed to find the target just three times for Chelsea and has started only five Premier League games this season.