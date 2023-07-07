'We are looking abroad' - Phil Parkinson opens up Wrexham's transfer plans he targets the 'best quality for our budget'

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson revealed that Wrexham are looking abroad for key players who would add quality to the squad within their budget.

Wrexham not looking to overhaul the squad

Keen to add a couple of key players

Scouting abroad to look for players within budget

WHAT HAPPENED? The tactician once again insisted that the club would not make wholesale changes to the squad despite being promoted to League Two after a recording-breaking National League season. Parkinson believes that his side have the quality to compete in professional football and will only add a couple of key players who would add quality. However, the Wrexham boss also confirmed he is willing to look abroad for transfers.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don't think we need loads of players. I think we already got 20 plus players and if we can bring one or two key players, then I will be happy. If we didn't and we continued with the same squad, I won't be complaining," he stated during a chat with the TWS Sports Podcast.

"We are looking abroad as well. So we are looking at those markets as well. There's been new rules brought in recently, the rules to bring in a couple of foreign players have been relaxed so we are looking at those markets as well. Obviously, it's quite complex judging players at those levels. We are looking across the board really and we are trying to get the best quality we can in our budget."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham have already tied down goalkeeper Ben Foster to a new deal and have also extended the contract of frontman Paul Mullin through to 2026 after he found the target 47 times across all competitions in 2022-23.

IN ONE PHOTO:

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham are back in pre-season training and will commence their pre-season tour by locking horns with Chelsea on July 19 at Kenan Stadium in North Carolina.