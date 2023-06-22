Revealed: Date Wrexham players will return for pre-season training ahead of mouth-watering fixtures against Chelsea & Man Utd during US tour

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson has revealed when the National League champions will return to training ahead of their tour to the United States.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Welsh side will visit the United States as part of their preparations for the 2023-24 League Two season where they are set to lock horns with Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Chelsea. Parkinson is excited about testing his players against two giants of England's top-flight league and revealed they will be back in training week commencing June 26 to step up preparations.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We have got four games over in the U.S. and it is a very exciting tour to be a part of. We have to make preparations so as to make sure that we are ready for that tour, starting next week when the lads are back for pre-season. It feels like it is going to be a good preparation ahead of the start of next season," he told Sky Sports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham will commence their pre-season by locking horns with Chelsea on July 19 at Kenan Stadium in North Carolina. Their next game is against LA Galaxy II on July 22 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. In their third match they face Premier League side Manchester United on July 25 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, and will conclude their United States trip with a match against Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on July 28.

WHAT NEXT? After their pre-season, the Red Dragons will play their League Two opener against MK Dons on August 5 at their SToK Racecourse home.