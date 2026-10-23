'He deserves a farewell' - Pedri calls for Lionel Messi tribute and admits supporting Argentina because of Barcelona icon

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Barcelona midfielder Pedri has named Lionel Messi as the greatest player in history while calling for the Argentine to receive a proper farewell ceremony. The Spain international also revealed his surprise allegiance to a South American club due to his lifelong admiration for the forward.

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Pedri hails legendary Messi

Pedri has declared Messi as the undisputed greatest player in football history. The Spain international, who has remained a crucial player for the club under Hansi Flick, broke into the first team shortly before Messi departed for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. The two creative players shared the pitch for a single season.

Despite their brief time together, the young Spaniard remains in awe of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. Pedri insists that nobody in the sport can match the Argentine's incredible legacy.

A short-lived partnership

Reflecting on his time playing alongside the legendary forward, the midfielder admitted his frustration that their on-pitch relationship was cut short. He cherished their connection but wanted more time to learn from the veteran.

"For me, Messi is the best player in history," Pedri explained to DSports. "I know some people have different opinions, but based on what I have seen myself, no one comes close. I was lucky to play alongside him for a full year, but that year felt too short. I wish I could have spent many more years with him."

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Calls for a proper farewell

Messi famously left Camp Nou in tears after financial constraints prevented the club from renewing his contract. As a result, the ultimate club icon never received a traditional send-off in front of the supporters. Pedri believes this situation must be rectified in the future.

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"He deserves a farewell ceremony that reflects his greatness at FC Barcelona," the midfielder added.

The 23-year-old also revealed how his admiration for Messi shaped his international loyalties, saying: "Argentina holds a special place in my heart because of Leo Messi. I’ve supported them since I was a child; whenever Spain was knocked out of a tournament, I would root for Argentina, given the affection I’ve had for Leo for years. In Argentina, I support Newell’s Old Boys - all because of Messi."

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Getting ready for El Clasico

During the recent international break, Messi played his final match for Argentina, having announced his retirement from international football back in September. He is now focused on his club commitments with Inter Miami, who are set to face the New York Red Bulls in an upcoming Major League Soccer fixture.

Meanwhile, Pedri and his Barca teammates are preparing for a crucial El Clasico encounter against Real Madrid this Sunday.