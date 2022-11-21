Pedri reveals biggest lesson he took from Messi after working with ‘best player I have ever seen’ at Barcelona

Barcelona starlet Pedri has revealed the biggest lesson he took from Lionel Messi, with an all-time great teaching him how to stay calm on the pitch.

Blaugrana starlet spent one season with icon

Learned plenty from him

Hoping to face Argentine at 2022 World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old playmaker, who claimed the prestigious Golden Boy award in 2021, spent one season working alongside Messi at Camp Nou before the Argentine icon departed for Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. Pedri was hoping to get more opportunities to pick the brains of the seven-time Ballon ‘dOr winner, but feels honoured to have spent any time in his company.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pedri has told EFE on working alongside an all-time great and the obvious benefits that brought to his game: “Messi used to give us advice on how to be calm during matches. He always told us to feel free on the pitch. Leo Messi is the best player I have ever seen. To have had the chance to play with him is an honour. He always had a great attitude towards me and treated me very well from the moment I met him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pedri is hoping that his path will cross again with a familiar face at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, saying when asked who he would like to face with Spain in the final of that competition: “Messi’s Argentina. I would like a Spain – Argentina final at the World Cup. I want to play against Leo, I have never played against him. It would be great.”

WHAT NEXT? Spain are due to open their 2022 World Cup campaign against Costa Rica on Wednesday, while Barcelona will not be back in competitive action until playing host to Catalan neighbours Espanyol on December 31.