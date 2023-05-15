Paul Pogba’s season effectively over after Juventus confirm thigh injury sustained against Cremonese

A forgettable 2022-23 campaign for Paul Pogba appears to have been brought to a close, with Juventus delivering another injury update.

Frenchman ravaged by fitness problems

Underwent knee surgery

Now nursing a muscle complaint

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international midfielder returned to Turin as a free agent last summer after reaching the end of his contract at Manchester United. A fresh start was supposed to rekindle a lost spark in the enigmatic 30-year-old, but he has spent much of his first year back in Italy stuck on the treatment table. Having picked up a knee problem that required surgery shortly after linking up with Juve for the second time, Pogba suffered a muscle problem when making his first start for the club against Cremonese on May 14.

WHAT THEY SAID: After sending Pogba for scans on his latest ailment, Juve have said in a statement on the club’s official website: “The diagnostic tests that Paul Pogba underwent this morning at J|Medical showed a low-grade lesion of the rectus femoris of the left thigh. The footballer has already started his rehabilitation programme.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pogba’s start against Cremonese was his first for club or country in 390 days, but he lasted just 23 minutes before being forced from the field – with Bianconeri boss Massimiliano Allegri admitting afterwards that “risks” had been taken on his fitness.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Pogba is now unlikely to be seen again until the 2023-24 season, with Juve – who are into the Europa League semi-finals – having just three more Serie A fixtures to take in.