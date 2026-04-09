Paris Saint-Germain is set to lose three standout talents

According to a French media report published on Thursday, Paris Saint-Germain risks losing three of its most promising young talents.

PSG is widely regarded as one of Europe’s leading talent incubators, a reputation reinforced in recent seasons as manager Luis Enrique has promoted several academy graduates to the first team.

Warren Zaire-Emery, Sini Mayolo, Quentin N’Djantao and Ibrahim M’Baye are prime examples of this policy in action.

Yet, as with Barcelona—which recently lost Drew Fernandes to the capital club—Paris now risks falling victim to its own success.

Several European suitors are monitoring the progress of the club’s academy graduates and, more importantly, can promise them regular first-team football and more attractive salaries.

According to L’Équipe, several graduates are attracting strong interest, with Mathis Yangel—already offered a professional deal by PSG—likely to depart for Germany.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has already made two first-team appearances: one in the Coupe de France against Fontainebleau last December and another against Auxerre in Ligue 1 earlier this September.

The same applies to 18-year-old midfielder Adam Ayari, who is expected to join Ajax in the Eredivisie after the Dutch club tabled a professional deal.

Ayari has already compiled impressive statistics in the youth league (five goals, three assists in eight matches) and the Gambardella Cup (seven goals, one assist in four matches).

Meanwhile, 18-year-old centre-back Emmanuel Mbemba—who has already represented France at Under-19 level—has an offer on the table from Paris FC, while Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are keeping a close eye on his development.

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