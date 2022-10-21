Palmer explains loan move snub to stay at Man City as he follows the lead of fellow academy graduate Foden

Cole Palmer admits to having snubbed opportunities to leave Manchester City on loan, with the youngster taking inspiration from Phil Foden.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old midfielder is considered to be one of the hottest prospects at the Etihad Stadium and has already made 21 senior appearances for the reigning Premier League champions. Many players of his age would look to find regular game time elsewhere before pushing for a prominent role at their parent club, but Palmer has seen fellow academy graduate Foden prove that trust can be earned from Pep Guardiola without leaving his Manchester comfort zone.

WHAT THEY SAID: England Under-21 international Palmer has told Sport Bible of passing up the chance to head out on loan: “Before Phil there wasn't really anyone but when you see someone do it, You think, ‘Right if he can do it, then why can't I do it?’ I believe in myself. I think I'm good enough. So I’ve just got to stick it out. And hopefully I can do it. All the talk of him going on loan, it’s the same talk with me - ‘Am I going on loan?’ - but I think the best place to be if you want to get in the team and learn with the players, you’re going to have to stay there. I could’ve gone on loan but everyone thought the best option was to stay.

“It can work in different ways I think. But I'm a late developer so I probably wasn't ready to go out on loan at that stage. You know what I mean? When I am getting more developed, I think I'd be best suited to stay so it was a bit of a sticky one. The focus was more to just stay there and train with the best players. He [Guardiola] said a few things to me, to stick at it and be patient. All the staff have said it to me often. I’ve got to trust him to be honest, and hopefully, get more and more game time.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Palmer is still waiting on a first Premier League goal for City, but he has taken in six top-flight appearances this season as he competes with superstar figures such as Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish and Ilkay Gundogan for minutes.

WHAT NEXT FOR PALMER? City, who saw their unbeaten start to the 2022-23 campaign ended by Liverpool last time out, will be back in action on Saturday when playing host to Brighton.