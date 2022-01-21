Oscar confirms talks over Barcelona transfer and is willing to take cut in £540,000-a-week wage

Brazilian forward Oscar, who left Chelsea for China in the January transfer window of 2017, has confirmed discussions have been held between Barcelona and his representatives regarding a return to Europe.

The 30-year-old, who has 48 international caps, was among those to land a lucrative contract in Asia during a boom period for the CSL.

He has remained at Shanghai Port while other star turns have departed, but he too could head back to a major European league in the near future.

What has been said?

Quizzed by TNT Sports on the Barcelona reports, a man who made 203 appearances for Chelsea said: “Yeah, this came to my knowledge.

"Barcelona reached out to my agent to know about this possibility, they knew football in China will stop until March. So maybe, but Barca is facing a difficult time now.”

He added: “I was told about this interest, I guess they're still trying to figure something out. Barca has this issue about registering new signings and they’d still need to sort talks with my club.

“They would want for me to join until the end of the season. They’re still talking, it’s ongoing, but there’s this problem with the new signings - I guess Dani Alves has faced some.

“It’s nice to see a great club interested in you. We didn’t have any talks so far, there’s no point doing that if Barcelona can’t register new players right now. Barca is trying to sort their end out, then maybe I’ll talk to my agent so we can arrange something.

“It’d be an incredible opportunity for me, for Barcelona too. I’m in great form here, it would be great for my career.

“I suppose Barca would also appreciate it as I’m now more experienced, mature and I know they have a lot of youngsters right now. It could work out for everybody. I’d be happy if things work out, but I still have a contract. Shanghai helps me a lot so I have no complaints.”

Would Oscar take a pay cut?

While Oscar would be happy to join the ranks at Camp Nou and play his part in a rebuilding project overseen by Barca legend Xavi, money may prove a stumbling block.

The South American is said to be earning £540,000-a-week in China and concedes he would have to take a salary cut.

He added: “I’m aware I’d maybe need to forego something to make it happen.

Article continues below

“There’s a break in China football now, so perhaps a loan where I could be paid less like Dani - I’ve heard he’s paid the minimum wage - so maybe I could help out for six months or so, I’m not sure for how long they’d want me.

“There are ongoing talks, they have to sort out the club, the competition and reach a decision. Of course one would let go of something to join a club such as Barcelona, but we have to wait for things to sort themselves out before I can decide anything.”

Further reading