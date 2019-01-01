NxGn: The Top 50 wonderkids in the world!

On Wednesday, Goal will reveal its list of the world's 50 best teenagers, with Vinicius Junior and Jadon Sancho both in contention for top spot

NxGn is back! And the competition is stiffer than ever before.

Every year, Goal unveils its list of the 50 best Under-19s in world football, with the players rated and ranked in terms of first-team experience, potential and overall ability by experts from 42 editions across the world.

Justin Kluivert took home the title 12 months ago and the academy product subsequently sealed an €18.75 million (£16.2m/$21.3m) move to .

The international is still only 19 years of age but he is ineligible for this year's accolade as he wasn't born on or after January 1, 2000.

So, who is in contention?

Well, sensation Vinicius Junior is certainly among the frontrunners after making a stunning start to his Real Madrid career, following last summer's €45m (£38.8m/$51.2m) move from Flamengo. The 18-year-old has been so good, in fact, that he's just been called into the senior squad.

Jadon Sancho, though, has already been capped at international level by on the back of his stunning performances for . In January, the product even became the youngest player ever to net eight goals in the .

Speaking of City, Phil Foden continues to bewitch former boss Pep Guardiola with his midfield magic, with the Catalan of the belief that the Etihad outfit have unearthed a true "diamond" in the 'Stockport Iniesta'.

This is certainly an exciting time for English football, which is still riding the crest of a wave after last year's surprise fourth-placed finish at the World Cup, and Callum Hudson-Odoi has quickly become a fan favourite at .

The only trouble is, though, the winger's performances have made the rest of Europe sit up and take notice, and tried to sign him for £35m ($46.2m) during the January transfer window.

Still, the Bavarians can take comfort in the fact that they already have Alphonso Davies on board, with Canada's youngest ever international and goalscorer having arrived at the Allianz Arena from during the winter break.

Madrid also moved swiftly to wrap up a deal for Vinicius Junior's fellow Flamengo prodigy Rodrygo , who will move to the Spanish capital this summer for €40m (£34.5m/$45.5m).

Meanwhile, Diego Lainez has already had his first taste of , after joining Betis in January, and has also made his mark in the , becoming the second-youngest Mexican ever to score in UEFA competition.

Sandro Tonali hasn't even appeared in yet – let alone Europe – but the classy midfielder has already received his first call-up.

But will the 'new Andrea Pirlo' finish No.1 in our countdown of the world's best Under-19s?

The final tallies are now being calculated and the complete list - along with the victor - and lots of great content, interviews, features and video will be revealed on Wednesday at 1300CET.

The 2019 NxGn is just hours away – don't miss it!