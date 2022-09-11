Advised by Neymar & congratulated by Ronaldinho - Why Raphinha made €65m Barcelona transfer

Raphinha has revealed that contact with Neymar and Ronaldinho helped to convince him that a transfer to Barcelona was the right option.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international completed a €65 million (£57m/$66m) switch to Camp Nou from Leeds during the summer window, with interest from Chelsea ignored that would have kept him in the Premier League. He is following in illustrious footsteps with La Liga giants, with a couple of fellow countrymen looked to for inspiration and advice.

WHAT THEY SAID: Raphinha has told La Vanguardia of his decision to head for Catalunya: “My dream was to wear the Barcelona shirt, which is a club that I have followed since I was very young. Since Ronaldinho arrived. With him I began to understand a little more the history of the club. I wanted to be a part of this. So that dream, those desires were stronger than any other proposal no matter how powerful it was financially.

“Ronnie congratulated me through my father. Yes, I talk a lot with Neymar. He told me that if he came here he would not regret it. He is right.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Raphinha endeared himself to the Barcelona fan base when netting an impressive goal in pre-season during a meeting with Clasico rivals Real Madrid.

AND WHAT'S MORE: He has taken in five competitive appearances since then, helping Xavi’s side to make an unbeaten start to the 2022-23 campaign that has delivered 13 points.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAPHINHA? The 25-year-old has some way to go before he can claim to enjoy the same kind of standing at Barca as Neymar and Ronaldinho – as they won domestic and Champions League crowns in Spain – but a positive start has been made to that quest.