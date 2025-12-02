What is a meniscus injury & how long does recovery take? Neymar knee issue & World Cup fears explained

Brazilian football has been rocked to its core once again, as Neymar's future has taken another dramatic downturn at the very moment he desperately needed some stability. Persistent fitness setbacks have stopped him from finding any rhythm since returning to Santos, and on the international front, he hasn't pulled on the Brazil shirt since October 2023 when an ACL injury derailed his momentum.

His emotional return to Brazil has not gone the way he or the fans imagined, as injuries keep derailing the comeback story for the former Barcelona superstar. The latest setback, a meniscus problem, was meant to sideline him for the rest of the year.

But with Santos sitting 17th and staring relegation in the face with only three games left, the 33-year-old threw medical advice out the window. He chose to play through the pain, fully aware that he was gambling with his future. The risk paid off on the night. Neymar scored and created another in a 3–0 victory that lifted Santos out of the drop zone, at least temporarily.

Reports in Brazil later suggested that the injury was even worse than first feared, with a tear in the meniscus of his left knee. The recommended solution was arthroscopic surgery, but the operation would have ruled him out for roughly a month and brought his season to an early end. Rather than undergo treatment and strengthen his case for a World Cup call-up, Neymar opted to keep training and competing for Santos, putting even more strain on an already delicate knee.

But what is a meniscus injury & how long does recovery take? As GOAL finds out...

What is a meniscus injury?

A torn meniscus happens when the strong cartilage inside the knee gives way. Wedged between the femur and tibia are two pads of cartilage known as the meniscus, and they act like shock absorbers, softening the impact every time the knee bends or turns. A sharp twist, sudden pivot, or awkward rotation can be all it takes to rip that cartilage.

As the years go by, that cushioning naturally wears down and loses strength, making it much more vulnerable to damage. Arthritis, which gradually breaks down cartilage in the joints, can also set the stage for a tear. It's no surprise that this is one of the most frequent injuries seen in sports, especially among athletes who push their knees through constant cutting, sprinting and turning. Athletes in sports that demand sharp twists and quick changes of direction, think tennis, football, basketball or soccer, sit right at the top of the risk chart for a meniscus tear.

The danger only jumps higher in full-contact games, where a heavy collision or tackle can force the knee into an awkward turn and shred the cartilage. And just to be clear, it’s not only the high-intensity players who suffer. Over time, the meniscus can simply wear down from years of use, which means anyone can pick up a degenerative tear regardless of how active they are.

Can you still play with a torn meniscus?

Walking/playing on a torn meniscus is technically possible at first, since many people can still stand and apply weight right after the injury. But that window closes fast. Within a day or two the knee typically swells up like a balloon, the pain spikes, and suddenly even a simple step feels like a battle.

Even banged up, Neymar is still dragging Santos forward almost single-handedly. Playing through pain in his left knee, the Brazilian icon turned in a match-winning display in Friday's vital 3-0 win over Sport Recife, a result that hauled the club out of the relegation zone, at least for the moment. With two matches left to be played in the Brazilian Serie A, Santos is still fighting for survival.

How long does meniscus recovery take?

Recovery from a torn meniscus isn’t the same for everyone. The timeline really depends on how serious the tear is and how quickly the body responds to rehab. For those who undergo surgery, the road back typically ranges from about three to eight weeks of focused recovery work.

There's always the urge to jump straight back into running, jumping, and all the old habits, but rushing the process is a recipe for another setback. Before anyone even thinks about returning to full-speed training or competition, a few boxes need to be checked:

Walking, jogging, sprinting, and jumping must all be pain-free

Swelling should be completely gone

The injured knee has to feel just as stable and strong as the healthy one

They must be able to fully bend and straighten the knee without pain

For most people, getting back to 100 percent can take anywhere from six weeks to a few months. By the four-month mark after surgery, many are back to living normally and easing into more demanding activities, including sports. But timelines aren’t universal. Those returning to high-impact competitions like basketball or soccer often need more time to ensure the knee can handle the intensity.

What did Carlo Ancelotti say about Neymar?

Since taking the reins of the Brazilian national team, Carlo Ancelotti has yet to summon Neymar, and the omission has split opinions across the football world. Ancelotti has stood firm on his stance, stressing that his squad must be built around players who are healthy, in rhythm, and competing week in and week out.

This latest injury twist only muddies the waters further. The debate is no longer simply about whether Neymar can get back to full fitness in time. The real dilemma now is whether Ancelotti will be willing to gamble on a star who hasn't enjoyed a steady run of games in months and whose injury history seems to grow longer every season.

He stressed that the issue has never been about Neymar's ability, making it clear in his recent interview: "I think he has great talent. He was unlucky to get injured during the time we were together. He couldn't prepare himself to be in good physical shape because of the injuries. We are in November..." The coach then doubled down on his respect for the forward, adding, "Neymar is on the same level as the others, considering that Neymar has already shown extraordinary talent."

When does World Cup 2026 start?

The 2026 World Cup is set to kick off on Thursday, June 11, 2026, signaling the tournament's long-awaited return to its classic June-July window. The showpiece will run through the summer before wrapping up with the final on July 19.

It's a contrast to the 2022 World Cup, which broke tradition by shifting to the northern hemisphere's winter. That switch was made to dodge the extreme summer heat in Qatar, where scorching June and July temperatures were deemed too dangerous for both players and fans.

