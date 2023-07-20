Neymar says the famed Paris Saint-Germain attack with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi failed to win the Champions League as they "didn't fit in".

WHAT HAPPENED? It was supposed to be one of the most lethal attacking tridents in the world who would put any defence to the sword. However, the trio failed to conquer Europe during the two seasons they played together at the Parc des Princes and were ousted in the round of 16 on both occasions after losing to Real Madrid and Bayern Munich respectively. Due to their poor performances in continental football, the trio frustrated supporters and Neymar has now spoken out on their struggles.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We had a very strong team. Messi, Mbappé and I are three guys who are the best in the world. We knew it, but unfortunately we didn't fit in. It wasn't good for us," he told in an interview with YouTuber Casimiro Miguel.

However, he insisted that they wanted to "win everything" but "football is sometimes not the right thing, the fair thing".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite having a contract until 2027, there have been speculation that the Brazilian might be on his way out of PSG with significant interest from the Premier League and Saudi Arabia. However, Neymar insisted that he hopes to continue at the French capital next season and wants to play well after getting back to action following a successful recovery from his ankle injury.

"I have a contract. Until now nobody has informed me otherwise. I want to recover well. Winning is always my goal, but I want to play well again, that's the first thing," he stated.

WHAT NEXT? Neymar should be back in action in the first pre-season friendly against Le Havre on Friday.