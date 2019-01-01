Neymar drops PSG future hint ahead of summer transfer window

The Brazil international has been heavily linked with a return to Spain, at either Barcelona or Real Madrid, but has suggested that he will stay put

Neymar has hinted that his future lies in with , despite speculation regarding a move to continuing to bubble away in the background.

Ever since completing a record-breaking €222 million (£200m/$262m) move to France, it has been suggested that has not seen the last of the international.

Questions have been asked of his decision to walk away from , with the 27-year-old considered to have made a mistake in leaving Lionel Messi and Co behind.

Many at Camp Nou have left the door open for the South American to return, with the likes of Luis Suarez claiming that no bridges have been burned.

Such a switch may not be possible, with a number of issues to address, but a transfer across the Clasico divide at Real Madrid has been mooted for some time.

Neymar certainly fits the ‘Galactico’ mould favoured by those in charge of recruitment at the Santiago Bernabeu.

His father has, however, sought to quash the exit talk, with a long-term contract having been penned at Parc des Princes.

That agreement is expected to see him stay put for 2019-20, with Neymar saying in an Instagram post after his lasting outing for PSG: “See you next time, Ligue 1.”

Neymar was back among the goals during a meeting with Angers on Saturday.

He opened the scoring for the Ligue 1 champions, before then teeing up Angel Di Maria to double PSG’s advantage.

Fellow Brazilian Marquinhos was dismissed late on, allowing Angers to pull a goal back, but Thomas Tuchel’s side held on for a 2-1 win.

That fixture promises to be Neymar’s last in domestic competition this season.

He has been stung with a three-match ban on the back of an eventful evening for PSG in a Coupe de final clash with .

Kylian Mbappe is also serving a suspension after collecting a rash red card in extra-time of a game that ended in penalty shootout heartache for the Parisians.

Neymar then clashed with a supporter when going up to collect his runners-up medal, and has been sanctioned accordingly.

Article continues below

PSG have appealed against a ruling from the French Football Federation, but his campaign is over as things stand.

That means his next competitive minutes could come in the colours of his country, with Brazil set to take in a Copa America campaign on home soil this summer.

Transfer talk is likely to have built again by the time that tournament gets underway, but Neymar has sought to ease the fears of any PSG fan expecting him to head for pastures new.