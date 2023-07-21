Next Germany boss? Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opens up on future plans in ‘great honour’ admission

Jurgen Klopp admits it would be a “great honour” to manage Germany, but he intends to honour his contract at Liverpool.

Under contract at Anfield until 2026

Constantly linked with international post

Yet to decide what next challenge will be

WHAT HAPPENED? The enigmatic tactician is tied to terms at Anfield through to 2026. He has hinted at walking away from Merseyside at the end of that deal, with a new challenge set to be sought after over a decade in England. There has been talk of him severing ties with Liverpool prior to that point, with renewed speculation linking him with the German national team post – after Hansi Flick collected just four wins from his last 16 games in charge of Die Mannschaft.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp, though, is not looking for another job just yet, telling The Athletic of his future plans and whether he could head home to fill an international role at some stage: “The job of national coach is and would be a great honour — there’s no question about that. The problem that stands in the way of the whole thing is my loyalty. I can’t just leave Liverpool now and say I’ll take over Germany for a short time. That doesn’t work and the request isn’t even there.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp added on the direction his coaching career could take when finally bidding farewell to Liverpool: “If I’m supposed to do that [manage Germany] at some point, then I have to be available and I’m not currently. I have a responsibility towards the club. Basically, it’s an interesting job. But I don’t know yet whether I’ll do something completely different after I leave Liverpool. I want to keep my options open.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Klopp has taken in over 430 games in charge of Liverpool, seeing them to Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup and Carabao Cup honours.