New England Revolution's big weekend crowd created 'playoff atmosphere' as strong MLS start helping attract fans

Aditya Gokhale
|
Noel Buck New England Revolution 2023Getty Images
New EnglandMLSNew England vs Cincinnati

On Saturday evening, Gillette Stadium saw a massive increase in attendance as the New England Revolution hosted FC Cincinnati.

  • New England draws best crowd of season
  • Support appreciated by players
  • Pat Noonan also recognized the home support

WHAT HAPPENED? During the Revolution's 1-1 draw with Cincinnati, Gillette Stadium pulled in an attendance of over 30,000, which was a massive increase from their average of around 19,000 and a possible sign that people are responding to the club's first-place start in the Eastern Conference. The announced attendance figure for the spacious NFL-geared venue came despite heavy rain in the area.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It had kind of a playoff atmosphere," said Revolution defender Dave Romney. "Everybody knew it was going to be a big game. So yeah, I don't know. We definitely turned it on after they scored a goal. I think we had a very good reaction to getting scored on, which is a positive sign.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan added: “The crowd, I think, was into it. They certainly helped in it feeling like a game of some magnitude. It's two good teams early on in the season that are at the top of the table and trying to go out and compete in a way where you try to create a little separation and stay at the top.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The kind of attendance New England attracted on Saturday could be a massive boost to the players as they fight for a playoff berth that eluded them last season.

WHAT NEXT? The Revolution play Toronto at BMO Field as they start their three-game away run in MLS with subsequent games scheduled in Miami and Philadelphia.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

Editors' Picks