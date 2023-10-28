The new Cristiano Ronaldo?! Vinicius Jr raves about Jude Bellingham after Real Madrid beat Barcelona in El Clasico

- Vinicius hails Jude Bellingham
- Compared midfielder with Cristiano Ronaldo
- Bellingham brace helped Real conquer El Clasico
WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian winger hailed Jude Bellingham for his brace in his maiden El Clasico as Real Madrid came back from behind to beat arch-rivals Barcelona 2-1 on Saturday.
Vinicius spoke about the England international's impact at Los Blancos and went on to compare him with Cristiano Ronaldo who used to be the heartthrob of Madrid fans during his time in Spain.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the game, Vinicius said, "Incredible, he always makes a difference, the fans were used to Cristiano and Jude has now arrived for us. We are a lot of young players, we are always together on and off the field. This creates unity and makes us a good team that wants to improve and win a lot of things."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 20-year-old midfielder, who now has 13 goals in as many matches in all competitions, had earlier broken Ronaldo's record of having the most number of goal contributions at the Madrid-based club after 10 matches. After Saturday's Clasico, the former Dortmund star has now netted 10 times in La Liga which is more than what another club legend Zinedine Zidane ever scored in one season.
WHAT NEXT? After reclaiming top spot in the league table, Carlo Ancelotti's side will now prepare to face Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on November 5.