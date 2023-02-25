Nashville vs New York City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS 2023 season opener

Where to watch MLS 2023 season opener between Nashville and New York City.

The 2023 MLS regular season kicks off on Saturday with Nashville SC hosting New York City FC in an afternoon kick-off at GEODIS Park.

The Boys in Gold were knocked out in the opening round of the playoffs after they went down 1-0 to the Los Angeles Galaxy.

They are back in the Eastern Conference this season after finishing third in the conference with 54 points in 2021 and would like to make a winning start to their league campaign.

Meanwhile, New York City FC have been a two-time Eastern Conference finalist and were beaten 3-1 by the Philadelphia Union in the final last season. They have made significant changes to their squad ahead of the new season but it remains to be seen how Nick Cushing manages to get the best out of them.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Nashville vs New York City date & kick-off time

Game: Nashville vs New York City Date: February 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm GMT / 4:30 pm ET / 3:00 am IST (Feb 26) Venue: GEODIS Park

Where to watch Nashville vs New York City on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Fans in the United States & across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Apple TV UK N/A Apple TV India N/A Apple TV

Nashville team news and squad

Nashville has no injury concerns ahead of the opener. However, fans will be eager to see how their new additions in Fafa Picault from Houston Dynamo and defender Nick DePuy from Los Angeles Galaxy perform if they are given an opportunity.

Joe Willis should keep his place in goal while Walker Zimmerman will have the responsibility to marshall the defence. The front three could comprise Hany Mukhtar, CJ Sapong and Picault.

Nashville possible XI: Willis; Moore, Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz; Leal, McCarty, Davis; Picault, Mukhtar, Sapong

Position Players Goalkeepers Willis, Panico, Martino. Defenders Zimmerman, Maher, DePuy, Wyke, Bauer, Longmire, Lovitz, Washington, Skinner, Moore. Midfielders Godoy, Davis, Anunga, McCarty, Mukhtar. Forwards Leal, Shaffelburg, Picault, Haakenson, Freeman, Perry, Muyl, Bunbury, Sapong, Zubak.

New York City team news and squad

New York City have got some fresh players in the squad.

Matt Freese will be the new face between the sticks and will replace Sean Johnson. Other new additions like Mitja Ilenic, Mattias Pellegrini, Braian Cufre, and Tony Alfaro would also love to feature at some point in the match.

They do not have injury concerns ahead of the match.

New York City FC possible XI: Freese; Ilenic, Chanot, Martins, Amundsen; Parks, Haak; Pereira, Morales, Pellegrini; Magno

Watch every Major League Soccer match, including the playoffs. Available on all your devices through the Apple TV app — including Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.