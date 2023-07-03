'There’s no better place to be' - Napoli striker Victor Osimhen drops transfer hint amid links to Man Utd, Chelsea and Bayern

- Osimhen could stay at Napoli
- Man Utd, Chelsea and Bayern interested in the player
- Napoli likely to ask for £130 million fee
WHAT HAPPENED? After a phenomenal season in Italy that saw the striker score 31 goals in 39 appearances and play a crucial role in Napoli's Scudetto triumph, Osimhen is among the most sought-after players in the upcoming transfer window.
Clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are reportedly chasing the Nigerian striker but the player himself has dropped a hint that he could continue at Napoli.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Soccernet, the Nigerian said, "I’m so proud that I am actually a Scudetto winner, for me, it’s a huge one. Whatsoever honour that comes after this, I will welcome it. And I am really working hard to make sure, and now I am addicted to trophies because now the Scudetto is my first trophy as a pro.
"Now I’m addicted, and I can’t wait for the new season to come. There’s no better place to be than this place. I am so happy I made the right choice by coming here. And achieving this kind of greatness with the Neapolitans is something that I will wake up and always smile about. My children’s children will come into this world and realise that their father has done something amazing."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis revealed last month that the club are preparing to offer their star forward a two-year contract extension on new terms. They have also reportedly placed a £130 million price tag on the player.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
Getty/GOAL
GettyGetty
WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen now if either Manchester United, Chelsea or Bayern Munich decide to match the massive transfer fee to sign the in-form striker.