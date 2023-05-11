‘This is my club’ - Arsenal star Lia Walti signs new contract in midfield boost to Jonas Eidevall’s side

Lia Walti has has committed her immediate future to Arsenal by signing a new contract in north London.

Swiss star has spent five years with Gunners

Remains captain of her country

Hoping to win more major honours

WHAT HAPPENED? The Switzerland international midfielder joined the Gunners in 2018 and has taken in 128 appearances for the club – helping them to Women’s Super League title glory in 2018-19 and a League Cup triumph in the current campaign. Walti has made over 100 appearances for her country and is set to take on captaincy duties with the Swiss national team when they take part in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

WHAT THEY SAID: Walti has told Arsenal’s official website of committing to fresh terms: “It’s special moment for me to commit my future to Arsenal and I’m very happy and excited. Arsenal means so much to me – it felt like home from the moment I joined and over the years I’ve built such a strong bond with this club and the community around it. This is an exciting time to be a part of Arsenal and I want to keep making new memories with this group.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall added on seeing a key part of his plans sign a new deal: “I’m delighted that Lia is staying with us at Arsenal. She is one of the best midfielders in world football and brings us so much in terms of leadership and presence. Lia has played a pivotal role within this team during my time here and I’m looking forward to continuing to work together to achieve our goals.”

Head of women’s football, Clare Wheatley, went on to say of the 30-year-old star putting pen to paper: “It’s fantastic news that Lia has signed a new contract with us. Lia is an integral part of what we’re building here at Arsenal and I’m sure I speak for everyone at the club and all our supporters when I say how pleased I am that she will continue to wear the red and white moving forward.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal appear destined to miss out on the WSL crown this season, having also suffered Champions League semi-final heartache against Wolfsburg, but they are building towards a bright future and have injured stars such as Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema and Leah Williamson ready to rejoin the fold once back to full fitness.