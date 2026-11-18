Share Follow GOAL on Google

Julio Enciso has been catching the eye at Ipswich Town, with former Tractor Boys star Darren Bent telling GOAL what a playmaker with similar qualities to Morgan Gibbs-White needs to do before any transfer to a “Champions League side” can be contemplated. The Paraguayan midfielder is considered to be heading down a path that leads to the very top.

Advertisement

Brighton stint & two spells in Suffolk

He is some way from completing that journey for now, with the South American schemer still only 22. Plenty of experience has been picked up, despite his tender years, with a senior breakthrough being made in his homeland with Libertad before arriving in England at Brighton.

Creative qualities were showcased with the Seagulls, but a loan spell at Portman Road in 2024-25 led to a permanent transfer being completed to Strasbourg. Just one season was spent in France before returning to Suffolk in a £26 million ($34m) deal.

Enciso has two goals and the same number of assists to his name this season, but has offered much more to the collective cause than mere end product. He helps to make Gary O’Neil’s team tick and would not look out of place in ranks much higher up the footballing food chain.

Destined to join a European giant?

Asked if such a switch could happen in 2027, regardless of where Ipswich finish this season, Tractor Boys academy graduate Bent - who was speaking in association with MrQ Live Casino - told GOAL: “Potentially, but I'd like to see him show a little bit more consistency.

Advertisement Advertisement

“He's spent a bit of time at Ipswich before on loan. He’s come back and has been brilliant again this season. I think he's playing really well at the minute. He's obviously gone away, not really played as much, and ended up back at Ipswich.

Related Topics

“If Ipswich could somehow stay in the division, which I'm more than confident they can, then he could stick around for a couple of seasons, get that consistency, play in the Premier League week in, week out, know that you're loved by the supporters, know that you're loved by your team-mates.

“You play consistently for a couple of seasons, find that consistency, and he’s still young, then a big club and a big move will come for you - like a Champions League side. But right now, find that consistency, show that level of desire and hunger to do it week in, week out for a couple of seasons and that move will always be there.”

Advertisement

New breed of playmaking No.10s

Enciso is not your usual maverick playmaker, with performers of that ilk generally only interested when the ball comes their way. The Paraguay international is prepared to put in hard yards and dig deep for the collective cause - much like Nottingham Forest and England star Gibbs-White.

Quizzed on that comparison and the qualities that Ipswich’s mercurial No.10 possesses, Bent added: “Morgan Gibbs-White is a prime example of that. He used to be a number 10, was maybe not offering so much defensively, he'd just get the ball, he's the flair, can make things happen.

Advertisement

“But you're right, this new breed of number 10, they almost want to, defensively out of position, work hard for the team and then when they get the ball, they drive the team forward and I definitely think Enciso is that level of number 10.

“I'm saying that, with consistency, if you can show that as well, we know he’s got the ability, we know he's got the talent, it's just about can he put it all together? Also, can he do it on a consistent basis, week in, week out, and I'm pretty sure he can.”

Advertisement

Paraguayan tied to long-term contract

Enciso signed a five-year contract when linking up with Ipswich for a second time, with those terms taking him through to 2031. There is clearly no need for the Blues to consider a sale any time soon.

They have made a solid enough start to their latest top-flight campaign, picking up 11 points from 10 games this term to sit 14th in the table, and will return to action after the international break on Saturday when taking in a trip to Tottenham.