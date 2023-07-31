More transfer frustration? Wrexham handed update on potential Paul Mullin cover

Wrexham may be about to face more frustration in a bid to find cover for the injured Paul Mullin, with Barnsley reluctant to part with James Norwood.

Dragons in the market for a goalscorer

Talismanic frontman suffered injury

Parkinson scouring the market

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons saw their star striker – who plundered 47 goals across all competitions last season – suffer an untimely injury during their pre-season tour of the United States. Mullin is now recovering from a punctured lung and will not be fit for the start of the 2023-24 campaign. Wrexham had turned their attention towards experienced frontman Norwood, but the Barnsley Chronicle claims his current employers are under no pressure to sell.

WHAT THEY SAID: Barnsley boss Neill Collins has said of the speculation surrounding Norwood: “Clubs want good players. He’s scored four goals in pre-season, he’s good at pressing. If you’re at a club no one wants your players, you are in big trouble. A lot of people want our players but thankfully we’re in a position to control who gets to leave. If anything, we have just got to add to them.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Norwood, who is 32 years of age, hit 11 goals for the Tykes last season and still has one year left to run on his contract at Oakwell. He faces added competition for striking berths in Barnsley’s squad, but Collins is eager to ensure that he retains depth in his ranks.

WHAT NEXT? It is easy to see why Wrexham are keen on Norwood as he is a physical presence that has previously hit 29 goals in a League Two campaign for Tranmere. The Dragons may, however, have to turn their attention elsewhere as co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney make the funds available to manager Phil Parkinson for new additions at SToK Racecourse.