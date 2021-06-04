Morata reveals why Ronaldo is like tennis icon Nadal and discusses his own future after Juventus loan

The Spain international forward has enjoyed working with the Portuguese superstar in Italy, but is due back at Atletico Madrid this summer

Alvaro Morata has worked with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid and Juventus, with the Spain international comparing the winning mentality of an all-time great to tennis legend Rafael Nadal.

Constant pursuit of perfection has carried the Portuguese icon to the top, with five Ballons d'Or and as many Champions League crowns.

Remarkable standards have been maintained across a record-setting career, and Morata would place the 36-year-old in a sporting talent pool alongside Spanish superstar Nadal, who is just a year younger and continues to chase down additions to his historic haul of 20 Grand Slam titles.

What has been said?

Morata told Onda Cero of playing alongside Ronaldo: "He is the one scoring goals because he is our best player. He does everything to win titles at personal and club level. He has a top mentality, similar to the one of Rafa Nadal. I admire him and I enjoy playing close to him."

Will Morata and Ronaldo be team-mates next season?

Morata has just completed a season-long loan spell at Juventus. He is due to head back to parent club Atletico Madrid this summer, but Goal has learned that another 12-month option will be taken up by the Bianconeri.

That agreement is yet to be pushed through, with the 28-year-old wary of making any definitive statements on where he will be playing in 2021-22.

Morata, who admits it "would be good to be coached by Diego Simeone again", added: "I’m not the one choosing, they will tell me where I’ll play.

"If they gave me a choice between two teams I would say Atletico and Juventus. I don’t know what’s going to happen, I will play where they want me more."

While Morata appears destined to head back to Turin, it remains to be seen whether Ronaldo will still be there as the 36-year-old approaches the final 12 months of his contract.

