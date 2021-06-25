The forward screwed the rebound wide of the empty net after Gerard Moreno's missed penalty in the game in Seville, which ended 1-1

Spain striker Alvaro Morata says he was bombarded with threats and insults - including from people who said they wanted his children to die - after missing an open goal against Poland at Euro 2020.

Morata screwed the rebound wide of the empty net after Gerard Moreno's missed penalty in the game in Seville, which ended 1-1 and left Spain in danger of failing to qualify for the European Championship knock-out stages.

The forward, who recently re-joined Juventus on loan from Atletico Madrid, says he could not sleep after the Poland game because of the trolls, however, says he remains determined to continue playing and trying to fire Spain to the title.

What did Morata say?

Speaking to Spanish radio station CadenaCOPE, Morata said: "I did not sleep for nine hours after the game against Poland. I have received threats, insults to my family, that they hope my children die.

"I'm fine, maybe a few years ago I would have been screwed. I have spent a few weeks isolated from everything."

Morata, who had scored the opening goal for Spain against Poland before Robert Lewandowski's header pegged them back, said that he accepted pressure and criticism of his performances, but that some on social media had gone way too far.

He said: "I understand that I am criticised because I have not scored a goal, but I wish people would put themselves in the place of what it is like to receive threats, that they tell you that your children should die. What bothers me is that they tell my wife, that they tell my children. They tell them everything."

Asked why he had chosen to go public about the threats, Morata added: "I wish people would put themselves in my place. I have two options: either shut up or come here to explain myself."

Spain at Euro 2020

Having struggled in their opening two games of the tournament, drawing with Poland and Sweden, Spain roared back with a 5-0 demolition of Slovakia to claim second place in Group E and qualification for the last 16.

They face Croatia on Monday afternoon, and Morata is anticipating a tough game: "They have a lot of class. Brozovic, Modric and Kovacic, it's going to be physical and we're going to need to squeeze everyone."

Spain could face world champions France in the quarter-finals, but Morata says the 2008 and 2012 champions do not fear anyone.

"I do not think that we are below France or Germany. We have many things to improve, but it does not make sense to believe in better or worse," he said.

