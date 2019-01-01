Modric adds to Real Madrid's injury woes with thigh problem

The Croatia international midfielder is nursing a complaint which could keep him out of Zinedine Zidane's selection plans for the foreseeable future

Luka Modric has intensified the injury headache being endured by , with the midfielder nursing a thigh complaint.

The Blancos have been stung by a string of fitness problems in the 2019-20 campaign.

That is making selection calls testing for Zinedine Zidane, with the Frenchman unable to pick from a fully-stocked talent pool.

It could be that he is without Modric for the foreseeable future, with Real confirming that the Ballon d’Or winner is struggling with a niggling knock.

A statement released on the club’s official website read: “Following the tests carried out today on our player Luka Modric by Real Madrid's medical department, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the adductor in his right leg.

“His recovery will continue to be assessed.”

Modric has taken in two appearances for Real this season, with a red card collected in his first against .

He returned to domestic action in a 2-2 draw with , with Zidane introducing him off the bench in that contest.

The 34-year-old then headed off on international duty with .

He figured in qualifiers against Slovakia and Azerbaijan, with the target found against the latter in a 1-1 stalemate.

Any hopes Real had of seeing Modric build on that effort appear to have been dashed.

Luka Jovic is another to have returned to the Spanish capital carrying a knock, with the Serbian striker having already spent time on the treatment table this season.

Brahim Diaz has also been sidelined, while Marco Asensio saw his season ended by an untimely knee ligament injury.

Among the others to have endured fitness struggles are Ferland Mendy, Thibaut Courtois, Mariano Diaz, Sergio Ramos, Rodrygo, Eden Hazard, James Rodriguez and Isco.

Article continues below

Of those brought into the Bernabeu during the summer transfer window, only Eder Militao has steered clear of injury.

Zidane will be hoping for a reversal in fortune over the coming weeks as Real seek to kick-start their campaign.

Having taken five points from three games so far, Los Blancos will return to action after the international break on Saturday when they play host to .